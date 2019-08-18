Junto Capital Management LP Stake in Walmart (WMT) Has Lowered by $9.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 525,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, down from 624,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97 million shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7,198 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

