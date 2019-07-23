Junto Capital Management LP Stake in Target (TGT) Boosted by $26.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Share Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.68 million, down from 11,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 6.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 158.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 325,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,706 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.59M, up from 205,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.22. About 2.63 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 40 shares to 25,894 shares, valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 24,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

