Junto Capital Management LP Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Increased as Stock Value Declined; Delphi Management Has Decreased Goldman Sachs (GS) Position by $362,709

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 4.70 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,154 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 9,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.65. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Capital Limited Co has 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Inv Counsel has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.76% or 98,638 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.95% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 137,804 shares. 2,192 are owned by Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability. 1,533 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Korea-based Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has 1.6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 7,321 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 1,064 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.41% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase Trust holds 494,937 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 363,171 are held by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 316,122 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,926 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. Dorsal Capital Lc holds 250,000 shares or 5.83% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,729 were accumulated by Guardian Limited Partnership. 486 are owned by First Personal Fincl Serv. 20,011 were reported by Burns J W & Communications New York. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 570,305 shares. Fincl Architects has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cwm Llc reported 2,557 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,729 shares. Kistler invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 8,456 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Grp has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).