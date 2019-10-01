Junto Capital Management LP Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Lowered by $14.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Punch & Associates Investment Management Holds Stake in Sb Finl Group (SBFG)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 113,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 638,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.84 million, down from 752,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 2.21 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 6,543 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Cap Planning Limited Com has invested 1.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Peoples Services reported 25,314 shares stake. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Com has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Cap Lc invested in 1.9% or 72,037 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,370 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.55% or 11.35M shares. Hightower Tru Lta holds 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 20,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.41% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.35M shares. Barton Invest Mngmt reported 3,870 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 12,460 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 1,872 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,511 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 338,417 shares to 612,110 shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 118,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. Shares for $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, August 14 KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 300 shares. CARTER GEORGE W bought $26,985 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advsr Lp has 0.8% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 308,438 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc owns 16,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 73,962 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 78,774 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 175,516 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 53 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 90 shares. Zpr Investment holds 1.09% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 32,513 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Punch Assocs Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 161,000 shares. Fj Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.34% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 0.06% stake.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 182,843 shares to 177,057 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 34,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,707 shares, and cut its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).

