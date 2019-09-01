Junto Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $12.37 Million as Stock Declined; As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

