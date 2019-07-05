Junto Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Position

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $211.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 14,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 57,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 4.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes reported 82,673 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 50,596 shares. Culbertson A N Commerce accumulated 60,572 shares. Arga LP holds 0.6% or 49,750 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd holds 3.58% or 141,055 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 344.69M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.65 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 272,199 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust invested in 168,168 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has 2.50 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.28% or 96,973 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank reported 51,966 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 12,644 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,199 shares to 9,734 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11B for 19.43 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 81,221 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 47,965 were reported by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 3.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 0.33% or 177,809 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2.08M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Beach Counsel Pa has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seabridge Invest Limited Company reported 15,662 shares. 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). York Cap Mgmt Glob Ltd Liability Corp owns 64,022 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 9,015 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Citizens And Northern has 5,987 shares. 100 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Palladium Partners Lc accumulated 168,522 shares or 2.33% of the stock.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,670 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).