Junto Capital Management LP Raised Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position by $16.58 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Lowered Stake by $4.31 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 79,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.01M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 335,271 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.17 million, up from 216,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 670,421 shares traded or 70.86% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM EXTENDS MATURITY TO MAY 2023 FROM JUNE 2021; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust has 1.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,765 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 994,462 shares. West Chester Advsr Inc holds 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,644 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has 1.67M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 600 shares. American Rech Mngmt reported 7,231 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 6.84 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 18,270 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 358,597 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated accumulated 17.74 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 5,429 shares. 14,284 are held by Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Salem Capital holds 5.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 175,000 shares. Apriem, California-based fund reported 199,623 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 420,377 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 237,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 3,186 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 96,918 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 79,032 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 7,832 shares. 15,093 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. 29 are owned by Howe And Rusling Inc. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). First Bankshares Of Omaha accumulated 34,424 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Clark Cap Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 180,594 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 136,932 shares. James holds 1,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Financial Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 892 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 300 shares. 200,068 are owned by Principal Financial Gp Inc.