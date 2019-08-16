Junto Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Photronics Com (PLAB) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $811,017

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (PLAB) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 90,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 25,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 115,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 378,962 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18M, up from 8.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.97M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 19,725 shares to 32,960 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 538,758 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 83,832 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 22,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Communication accumulated 14,394 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Gp has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 4,000 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 457,926 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.05% or 442,520 shares. Piedmont Inv has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 167,468 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 107,953 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.46 million shares. Principal Grp has 70,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gam Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fiera Cap invested in 0.01% or 594,782 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 67.30 million shares stake. Group Inc One Trading LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30,400 shares. Columbus Circle reported 1.69 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 47,346 shares.

