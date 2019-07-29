Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Walmart (WMT) Position as Shares Rose; Delta Asset Management Trimmed Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake as Share Value Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, down from 624,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.04. About 2.62M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,634 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 92,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 1.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

