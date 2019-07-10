Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Genpact Limited (G) Stake by $22.84 Million; Valuation Rose; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 267,490 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 353,270 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,668 were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Int Inc Ca reported 23,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 258,278 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 15,444 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 244,468 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 23,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leuthold Group Lc has invested 0.43% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pitcairn Communication accumulated 64,992 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 313,896 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 21,425 shares. 1.26M are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 103,010 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 6,025 were reported by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 32,523 shares to 273,693 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 82,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,196 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

