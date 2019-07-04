Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Blackrock (BLK) Holding as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 44,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.08 million, down from 213,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $475.35. About 336,148 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – “THE NEW FED CHAIR AND COMMITTEE ARE PROPERLY REACTING TO A GROWING AND MODERATELY INFLATING ECONOMY”; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 18/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests in Acorns App That Targets Novice Investors; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock to Buy Private-Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.42 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 32,523 shares to 273,693 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 97,589 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $236.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,815 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.