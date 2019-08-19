Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); As Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $439,032

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1,341 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Prtn Llc owns 1.49 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 271,878 are owned by Bulldog Lc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 7,414 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 10,071 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 21,252 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 35,535 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 1.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Investment Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,908 shares. 58,281 were reported by Dakota Wealth. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company holds 12,900 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 88,592 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duff&Phelps Utility&Corporate Bond Trust declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CNX Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Weakening U.S. Shale Activity Stresses International Relevance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wellington Shields Cap Lc reported 3,740 shares. Roffman Miller Pa owns 23,048 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hendley & Co Inc has 3.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pershing Square Cap LP invested in 11.06% or 9.99 million shares. Barrett Asset Ltd accumulated 1.81% or 362,235 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 3,975 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 193,657 shares. 32,669 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 8.98 million shares. Scotia holds 0.4% or 423,415 shares. Polen Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.28% or 13.59M shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Com reported 5,157 shares stake.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Intel, PayPal, Starbucks and Stryker – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Stocks to Buy That Are Surging After Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.