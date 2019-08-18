Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $8.45 Million as Market Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cut Position by $571,662

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03M, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More news for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).