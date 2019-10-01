Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $7.48 Million as Shares Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Raised by Hemenway Trust Company Llc

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 119,196 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52M, up from 116,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 178,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.83M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143,236 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,441 shares. Bardin Hill Management Prtn LP invested in 121,731 shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 82,752 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 249,265 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney accumulated 2.07% or 70,623 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Pure Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 51,104 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,829 shares. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fin Advisory Grp Inc owns 8,937 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 962,187 shares. 2,243 were accumulated by Rdl Financial.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “United Technologies Stock Price is Undervalued; Buy Ahead of Merger – LearnBonds” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Boeing’s CEO Thinks You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 91,843 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,838 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 173,560 shares. Weitz Inv accumulated 1.57% or 937,450 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 1.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 4.32 million are owned by Beutel Goodman Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 1.43M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2.83% or 908,413 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tru Of Vermont reported 135,609 shares stake. 17,800 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc. Opus Invest Management Incorporated owns 68,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Enterprise Fincl Corp reported 9,424 shares stake. Investec Asset has 10.79 million shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 12,249 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 271,776 shares to 879,227 shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 202,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,547 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.