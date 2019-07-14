Junto Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX); Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.08 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Inv Management Ltd holds 1.15 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Consulta stated it has 5.75M shares or 22.8% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Md Sass Investors Ser Inc has 4.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Howland Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 34,458 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Avalon Limited Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 680,991 shares. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 0.04% or 6,229 shares. Accredited Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 5,644 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 9,993 shares. Chem Commercial Bank invested in 0.1% or 22,089 shares. Coastline Tru owns 1.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 196,127 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 160,920 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.03% or 3,334 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,998 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares to 525,567 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc holds 0.39% or 11,637 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jennison Ltd invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lourd Lc holds 961 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 35,382 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 567 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Interest Invsts has invested 0.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 8,884 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 191,478 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc reported 101 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.17% or 1,085 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was sold by HASTINGS REED.