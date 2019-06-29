Junto Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Cortland Advisers Increased Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 156.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 12,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95M, up from 8,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 850,238 shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

