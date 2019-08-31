Junto Capital Management LP Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $4.34 Million; As Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined, Sasco Capital Has Lifted Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Rejects Contract Offer From Big Starbucks Distributor – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares to 116,108 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,567 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Exane Derivatives accumulated 19,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.81M shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 14,459 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 5.35M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc owns 3,087 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The California-based Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sonata Gp owns 6,021 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 55 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.57M are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 31,896 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 147,314 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 65,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 1.13M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 123,178 shares to 386,078 shares, valued at $29.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 161,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,514 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Lc stated it has 506,904 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 5.99 million shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 11,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 113,808 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 30,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,464 are held by Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership. Tortoise Mgmt Lc has 75 shares. Private Management Group Incorporated reported 0.76% stake. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 8.49M shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 205,217 shares stake. California-based American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.82% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hartford holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 124,280 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 42,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.