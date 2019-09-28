Junto Capital Management LP Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Holding; Cove Street Capital Holding In Capital Senior Living (CSU) Was Has Upped

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 136.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 500,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 868,110 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.38M, up from 367,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 73,793 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,556 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 17,455 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 23,429 shares. Stifel Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Axa stated it has 63,190 shares. Pension holds 257,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability reported 3,000 shares. Pecaut & holds 5,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management invested 3.82% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2,510 shares. Pitcairn Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: NIO Stalls Out as CarMax Drives Ahead – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 113,963 shares to 638,706 shares, valued at $78.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 122,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,976 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 23,200 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 924,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Weiss Asset LP holds 42,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 4,331 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 26,053 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 109,378 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 9,767 shares stake. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd holds 0.14% or 586,007 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 10,345 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 1,468 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.01% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 63,854 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 3,709 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.49M shares stake.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity.