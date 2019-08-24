Junto Capital Management LP Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Boosted by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered Its Holding

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 5.61 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13.26M shares. Tirschwell And Loewy has 0.1% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 139,878 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.17M shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 295,194 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 24,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 127,472 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 754,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.02% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 568,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 9.75M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.60M shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 350,000 shares. Aviva Public Llc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Mack Oliver Limited stated it has 3,427 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,350 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Liability Co owns 1.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,652 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co reported 12,347 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication stated it has 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 7.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Fin Advisors Incorporated owns 5,311 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel Inc invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,695 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $4.22 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.