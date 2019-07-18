Junto Capital Management LP Has Upped Zynga (ZNGA) Stake; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 436,705 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 8.48 million shares with $45.18M value, up from 8.04 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 40.07 million shares traded or 100.41% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 51 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 148,191 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 20.32 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

