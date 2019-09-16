Junto Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Genpact Limited (G) by $44.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Omers Administration Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $50.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 126.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.40 million, up from 930,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 565,536 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 371,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.67 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 581,770 shares to 687,700 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge holds 3.74% or 481,521 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 15,139 shares. The New York-based Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Auxier Asset Management has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Foster & Motley Inc has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested in 120,682 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Sterling Investment Mngmt reported 32,567 shares. Haverford Tru has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,643 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Covington stated it has 75,543 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Management Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 56,951 shares. 221 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5.7% or 2.44 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 372,762 shares to 67,356 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 193,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,868 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).