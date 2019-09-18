Junto Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased By $7.90 Million Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 232,283 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.63 million shares with $56.60M value, up from 1.40 million last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.43M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 66.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 243,297 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 609,673 shares with $35.12 million value, up from 366,376 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.56B valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 2.06 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 31,922 shares to 812,486 valued at $214.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fd (SVAIX) stake by 90,484 shares and now owns 43,120 shares. J Sainsbury Plc Spons Adr (JSAIY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.71% above currents $33.99 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PayPal Credit extends online financing promotion to lower cost purchases – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 36.34% above currents $49.51 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.