Junto Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $12.37 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Its Stake by $741,608

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 52,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The institutional investor held 364,861 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 417,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 32,533 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant owns 10,143 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crestwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3.79% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Haverford, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 44,117 shares. Wright Inc invested in 0.47% or 3,290 shares. Geode Capital Management accumulated 0.52% or 5.61M shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Company reported 646 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Ltd Llc owns 18,774 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 256,735 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Com owns 630 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 10,550 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 765 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 398,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 8,737 shares. Invesco holds 10,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc reported 1,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 93,508 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 109,739 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 285,800 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,966 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 48 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 3,104 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.09% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 47,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

