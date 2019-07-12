Junto Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $28.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Price Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 725,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.07M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 8.94 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 1.74M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,993 shares to 21,310 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

