Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position; As New Oriental Education & Tec (EDU) Shares Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tec (EDU) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 11,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 47,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 35,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Tec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 770,094 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03M, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.93. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17,873 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).