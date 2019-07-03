Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Evercore (EVR) by $2.93 Million as Valuation Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding Boosted by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 163,929 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 32,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,693 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 241,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 252,001 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Axial, BluWave, Frazier & Deeter, Blackstone, GLP, Infineon, Cypress – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Evercore Wealth Management Promotes Stephanie Hackett, Helena Jonassen and Kate Mulvany to Partner – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Larry Sibley Joins Evercore ISI as Head of Sales – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Clearlake, Appriss, Arlington, Littlejohn, TH Lee, Wind Point – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Pensa Paul sold $122,485 worth of stock.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares to 304,650 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,591 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.

