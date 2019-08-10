Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $8.45 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 17.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 44,257 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 302,427 shares with $58.03 million value, up from 258,170 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $231.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SLGN in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. See Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 250,752 shares. Whittier holds 0.43% or 73,977 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 7,803 shares. Community & Inv Company owns 2,693 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,073 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Madrona Service Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,503 shares. Lynch & Assocs In invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Lc has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Webster Bank N A has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Strum And Towne accumulated 1,264 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1,166 are held by Kirr Marbach And Lc In. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 55,130 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hamel Assoc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,241 shares. Homrich Berg holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 107,941 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 468,424 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc reported 9,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 46 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 13,618 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca has 85,925 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 204,427 are owned by Mackay Shields Llc. First Advisors L P invested in 345,779 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Com Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 72,810 shares. 98,900 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. 7.74 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 221,693 shares stake. Gw Henssler Associates Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). 17,227 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 328,057 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.