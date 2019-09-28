Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $16.58 Million Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holding; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 54.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 118,447 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 335,271 shares with $47.17 million value, up from 216,824 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $7.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.31. About 170,429 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 10 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced equity positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.47 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 63,768 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 402,544 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 218,902 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,917 shares.

The stock increased 3.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 23,334 shares traded or 39.57% up from the average. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNY Mellon CEO departing for Wells Fargo – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thomas P. (Todd) Gibbons Appointed Interim CEO of BNY Mellon and member of the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BNY Mellon taps insiders as interim CEO, chairman – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $184.78 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 63.01 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JLL to acquire Peloton Commercial Real Estate; co-founding partners to join team – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL Named to Working Mother’s 100 Best Companies List – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL Names Chris Stent Executive Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Silver Line beckons. Fairfield pays $141M for Ashburn apartments. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Management Limited owns 24,777 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,900 shares. Moreover, Btim has 0.22% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 118,538 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 5,235 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 11,757 shares. 29 were reported by Howe & Rusling Inc. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.12% or 183,599 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd stated it has 36,518 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc has 499,609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 6,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl stated it has 7,832 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).