Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $7.48 Million; Peregrine Asset Advisers Increases Stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 178,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.83M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.05B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 1.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 383,797 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,376 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Com accumulated 20,127 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 699,707 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com reported 87.76 million shares. Covington accumulated 4,783 shares. Act Ii Mngmt LP has invested 7.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Consulta Ltd has invested 21.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farmers Bancshares invested in 39,034 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.11% stake. Dupont Management Corp invested in 0.61% or 629,113 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 28.98 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,405 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 113,963 shares to 638,706 shares, valued at $78.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 271,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,227 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) by 9,080 shares to 14,512 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 19,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,809 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 272,916 are owned by Stifel Corp. Lynch & Associate In reported 28,905 shares. Ls Advsrs Llc holds 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 88,863 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Automobile Association stated it has 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 966,833 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company reported 25,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Management Lc holds 0.01% or 4,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.42 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 39,139 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.08% or 2,982 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.35% or 7,636 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 1,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta invested 1.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.