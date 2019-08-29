Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $39.96 Million as Stock Rose; Mackay Shields Boosted Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $4.83 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 437.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 804,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 988,592 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 183,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 29.64M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 319,840 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 17,697 shares to 15,241 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,591 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 12,492 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 2,490 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 16,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication invested in 0.07% or 98,641 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 23,113 shares. Eagle Asset owns 0.43% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3.16 million shares. Cambridge Tru Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 211,368 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 73,300 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.75M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Korea invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 2,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 45,500 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.56% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.12 million shares. Fjarde Ap owns 36,203 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,616 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 735,194 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partnership has invested 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 14,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp reported 175,417 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,663 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 169,141 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 15,883 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.51% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 8,605 shares.