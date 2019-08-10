Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Stake as Stock Rose; Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Shares Rose While Inca Investments Upped Holding by $8.85 Million

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 331,184 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

