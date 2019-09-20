Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $47.02 Million as Shares Declined; Gratia Capital Lifted Its Stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by $1.79 Million

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 164,944 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 311,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 352,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.14. About 4.57M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 243,297 shares to 609,673 shares, valued at $35.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 78,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 7,524 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 5.50 million shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Co holds 115,324 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.53% or 8,000 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc invested in 40,972 shares or 1.18% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 1.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scholtz And Ltd Co holds 2.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,458 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,814 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 45,162 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 92,609 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Communications has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hexavest has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 2,833 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 578,395 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.35 million for 192.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 459,547 shares. Ww, a California-based fund reported 2.78M shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Plc has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Icon Advisers reported 18,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 16,300 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 172,524 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 147,745 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.16% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 110 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% or 23,292 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company accumulated 18,320 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 148,480 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 6,551 shares.

