Junto Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Take (TTWO) as Shares Rose; Cypress Funds Continues to Hold Position in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 255,443 shares. 214,837 were accumulated by Bluestein R H And. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 12,095 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Services Group has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 912,710 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 165,213 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,620 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.7% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 4,640 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Com holds 1.05% or 27,290 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 315,336 shares. Coastline Trust Communications has 12,205 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hallmark Management accumulated 2,802 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two’s Upcoming Game Releases Will Drive The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can We Find The Right Stock Using Our Newly Found Insight? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Dropped 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 30,270 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,506 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 81,440 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 173,820 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt reported 15,117 shares. Moreover, Ibis Prtn Llp has 8.67% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 3,188 shares. Weiss Multi reported 125,000 shares. 13,113 were reported by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. First Utd Bancorp Tru reported 8,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 274,163 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Commerce owns 16,739 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dumont Blake Investment Llc reported 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Korea Investment invested in 0.03% or 74,100 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,013 shares to 604,253 shares, valued at $42.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,427 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).