Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holder Sei Investments Company Lowered Position by $308,814

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 28,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 52,684 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 80,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 2.39M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 10.55M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.06% or 68,245 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 35,840 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. 12,504 were reported by Qs Invsts Lc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 90,875 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 974,071 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.12 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 278,062 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 10,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Swiss National Bank reported 166,939 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 20,389 shares.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Enbridge (ENB) Maintain Earnings Beat Streak in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Tower International, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2019: CRZO,AMID,AMID,PDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 12,157 shares to 310,457 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 41,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zynga, Sandstorm, Digital Turbine, New York Mortgage Trust and ADT – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Com reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 301,048 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 26,956 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 4.63 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 6.63 million shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 225,920 shares. 1,178 were reported by Pnc Financial Group. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.08% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 2.95 million shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 130,331 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates LP invested 0.98% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 1.44M shares.