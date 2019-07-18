Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake; Seizert Capital Partners Increased Altria Group Com (MO) Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 78.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 116,108 shares with $10.96M value, down from 541,219 last quarter. Take now has $13.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 921,538 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Altria Group Inc Com (MO) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc acquired 5,927 shares as Altria Group Inc Com (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 203,907 shares with $11.71 million value, up from 197,980 last quarter. Altria Group Inc Com now has $94.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 9.57 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 12,993 shares to 21,310 valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 436,705 shares and now owns 8.48M shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 14 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, January 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc accumulated 29,956 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Lc accumulated 358,795 shares. 613 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.08% stake. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 81,440 shares stake. Citigroup owns 127,884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 208,911 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 53,215 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 15,782 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 410,416 shares in its portfolio. 104,863 were reported by Prudential Finance Inc. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448 on Monday, February 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15.