Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Value Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $466,464

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 9,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 77,057 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 86,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 737,394 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 144,130 shares to 19.96 million shares, valued at $273.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 64,063 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.49% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 11,271 shares. Da Davidson invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 20,158 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 100 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 4,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 10,495 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.06% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Highbridge Management Lc holds 0.21% or 137,750 shares. Citigroup accumulated 102,167 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $172.63M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.83M shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Night Owl Capital stated it has 173,970 shares or 7.34% of all its holdings. Verus Fin Prtn has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Cap Prtn LP reported 287,000 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 94,563 shares. Beaumont Financial Llc owns 133,527 shares. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 926,073 are held by Bristol John W & Inc. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt has 61,321 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Thornburg Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 65,220 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).