Junto Capital Management LP Cut Walmart (WMT) Position by $22.22 Million; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Position in Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) by $350,000

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 202,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 323,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.75 million, down from 525,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, Improvements and Innovations in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 21,177 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 10.38% more from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 373 are held by Fmr Lc. Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 57,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 85,018 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 486 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 791,801 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 14,619 shares stake. State Street holds 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) or 165,727 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc owns 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 29,260 shares. North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 87,236 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 12,528 shares. Menta Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). 133 are owned by Pnc Fincl Group Inc.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 79,164 shares to 495,264 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 15,657 shares. Keating Counselors Incorporated owns 3,024 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 45,286 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications stated it has 4,990 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bollard Ltd Co holds 82,110 shares. 3.27 million are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Next Financial Gru owns 10,076 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel reported 91,132 shares. Huber Capital Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 155,600 shares. Shufro Rose & Llc stated it has 3,652 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 18,990 are owned by Haverford Tru.

