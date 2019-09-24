Junto Capital Management LP Cut Its Nike (NKE) Stake; Shorts at Avrobio (AVRO) Lowered By 10.02%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) had a decrease of 10.02% in short interest. AVRO’s SI was 670,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.02% from 745,400 shares previously. With 125,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s short sellers to cover AVRO’s short positions. The SI to Avrobio Inc’s float is 5.07%. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 218,537 shares traded. AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has declined 33.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 19.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 122,262 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 517,976 shares with $43.48 million value, down from 640,238 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 8.25 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Among 5 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $70 lowest target. $93’s average target is 6.68% above currents $87.18 stock price. Nike had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avrobio: Leading The Gene Therapy Field In Fabry’s Disease – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive AVROBIO’s (NASDAQ:AVRO) Share Price Down By 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AVROBIO, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AVROBIO prices stock offering at $18.50 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “AVRO Stock Surges on Upbeat Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.