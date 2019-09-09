Junto Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $6.49 Million as Valuation Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) Increased by $63.83 Million as Market Value Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09M, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 253,904 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 903,204 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 7,075 are held by Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Blackrock reported 0.06% stake. Sei Invests owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 118,360 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 330,205 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Legal General Public Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.17 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 6,093 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,428 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 48,738 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys reports beats with in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Benefit Funding Retirement Services – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Brian Gernant Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com stated it has 133 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.03% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 157,322 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications invested in 17,077 shares. Federated Pa owns 288,081 shares. Bowling Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 31,957 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.18% or 10,965 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 3,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 73,131 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 323,960 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.36 million shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability owns 3.42% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 1.48 million shares.