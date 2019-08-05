Junto Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Fir Tree Increased Navient (NAVI) Stake by $7.05 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 840,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.41M, up from 826,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI)

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were sold by Curcio Michael John.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,670 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 7,327 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.33% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 354,757 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 18,183 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 0.02% or 4,790 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 207,429 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 38 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancshares Trust has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp has 15,500 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 1.01M shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 114,693 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 28,169 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 238,257 shares. Prudential Plc has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 91,724 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 23 shares. 26,319 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. United Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1.01M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 491 shares. Fir Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 1.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 17,989 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 594,399 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,010 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. 57,035 are held by James Investment Rech. Da Davidson And owns 30,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 58,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

