Junto Capital Management LP Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (RZSMF) Raised By 331.42%

RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) had an increase of 331.42% in short interest. RZSMF’s SI was 955,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 331.42% from 221,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1911 days are for RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF)’s short sellers to cover RZSMF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.43% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.965. About 570 shares traded or 75.38% up from the average. RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 156.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 12,993 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 21,310 shares with $37.95 million value, up from 8,317 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $889.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.48. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2

Another recent and important RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “RCS Media Has Been Another Golden Opportunity From Fiat Chrysler – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2017.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. operates as a multimedia publishing firm in Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of $512.49 million. The companyÂ’s News Italy segment publishes Corriere della Sera, a national news and information daily newspaper; publishes magazines, including IO Donna, Amica, Living, Abitare, Oggi, Style Magazine, Dove, Sano & Leggero, and Oggi Cucino; offers Insieme and Io e il mio Bambino publications with a focus on the childhood market; organizes events and fairs under the Bimbinfiera name; and provides assorted products and test samples for mothers. It has a 4.31 P/E ratio. This segment also operates Websites, such as Living.corriere.it, Iodonna.it, Amica.it, Oggi.it, Doveviaggi.corriere.it, Style.corriere.it, Doveclub.it, Abitare.it, and quimamme.it; and operates five television satellite channels.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.26% above currents $1798.48 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

