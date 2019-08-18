Juniper Networks (JNPR) to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019; Select Equity Group LP Boosted Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake By $178.41 Billion

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Juniper Networks Inc’s current price of $23.92 translates into 0.79% yield. Juniper Networks Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 2.99 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Select Equity Group Lp increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) stake by 141.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 3.82M shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 6.51 million shares with $304.19B value, up from 2.69M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I now has $7.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 313,901 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 6.61% above currents $23.92 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 106,144 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 2,237 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 86,213 shares. 149,832 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd. Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 63,986 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 446,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Asset One Communications Limited holds 0.02% or 161,414 shares in its portfolio. 22,088 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 186 shares. Oakbrook Lc invested in 17,430 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co reported 23,621 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 2.50M shares.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 78,564 shares to 8.69M valued at $836.96B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) stake by 78,620 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $51’s average target is -11.04% below currents $57.33 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $39 target. Bank of America maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Nomura. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.