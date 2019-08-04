Juniper Networks (JNPR) to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Has 1.53 Sentiment

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 26 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.50 million shares, up from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $165.57 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $10.0 Million in Financing to Mercury GSE – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 38,292 shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 988,884 shares.

