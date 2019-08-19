Juniper Networks (JNPR) to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Juniper Networks Inc’s current price of $23.92 translates into 0.79% yield. Juniper Networks Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 2.99M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 284 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 255 cut down and sold their holdings in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 6.61% above currents $23.92 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 5.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.48 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

