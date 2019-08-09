Juniper Networks (JNPR) to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019; Crescent Point Energy Ordinary Shares (CPG) SI Increased By 13.81%

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Juniper Networks Inc’s current price of $25.61 translates into 0.74% yield. Juniper Networks Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 2.67M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CPG) had an increase of 13.81% in short interest. CPG’s SI was 6.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.81% from 5.65M shares previously. With 2.93 million avg volume, 2 days are for Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CPG)’s short sellers to cover CPG’s short positions. The stock increased 7.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 2.93 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four Highly-Qualified, Independent Directors for Election to the Crescent Point Energy Board; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Crescent Point Survey Shows Investors Want New CEO, Directors; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crescent Point Energy Trust Units (CPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Is Finally on the Right Track, but Is it Ready for an Investment? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crescent Point Announces Q2 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Crescent Point (TSX:CPG) Too Risky to Invest in Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Thinking of Buying Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Stocks First – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

