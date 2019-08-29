Juniper Networks (JNPR) to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Viacom New (VIAB) Holding

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Juniper Networks Inc’s current price of $22.78 translates into 0.83% yield. Juniper Networks Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 2.72 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 512,414 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 326,545 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 16,190 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 78,085 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 15.28 million shares. Edgestream Partners L P reported 126,477 shares. 17,022 are owned by Everence Cap Management. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 46,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 100,296 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 119,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,140 are owned by Jane Street Lc. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 4.24M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,303 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 891,901 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 11.94% above currents $22.78 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper, Aston Martin deepen partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Announces Expiration and Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Two Series of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

