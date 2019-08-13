Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake Upped by Horrell Capital Management Inc; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Holding

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 2.44 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 612,093 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com has 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 531,424 shares. 52,032 are owned by Federated Inc Pa. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 78,437 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 26,681 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 19,147 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.23% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.29% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). State Street invested in 15.28 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. New England And Management Incorporated accumulated 27,250 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,550 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers has 13,874 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares to 358,859 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 157,000 shares to 2,593 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

