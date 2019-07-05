Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Cut Holding by $672,360 as Market Value Declined; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Trimmed Its Position by $2.83 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 453,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 965,851 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 25,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 905,839 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. Miller Kenneth Bradley had sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of stock.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6,100 shares to 12,784 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.64M for 20.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 25.96M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,857 shares. Amp Capital Investors, Australia-based fund reported 370,652 shares. Fil reported 6.37 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.14% or 1.14M shares. 1.53M are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 518,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 36,661 shares. Amica Mutual owns 38,751 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Citigroup owns 317,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 64,383 shares. Pggm Invs reported 1.53M shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 48,038 shares.