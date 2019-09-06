Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $468,000 as Share Value Declined; Finemark National Bank & Trust Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Decreased by $391,042

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 10,486 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, down from 19,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 4.69M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 847,536 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aureus Asset Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,173 shares. St James Invest Lc holds 3.3% or 827,029 shares. Private Ocean reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 10,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Culbertson A N stated it has 36,161 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Management Lc holds 0.11% or 7,586 shares in its portfolio. 53,996 are owned by Daiwa Secs. Of Virginia Va owns 111,177 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 322,839 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 1,904 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Stevens Capital Lp holds 34,289 shares. 42,050 were reported by Davenport Ltd. Qs Invsts reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,921 shares to 68,482 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

