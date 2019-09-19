Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $390,000; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Parnassus Investments Has Increased Position by $68.74 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.73 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 295,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 925,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.33M, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

